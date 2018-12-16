Halliburton (HAL) Holdings Lifted by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,966 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 43,246 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 21,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Halliburton by 62.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,644,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $350,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 543,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 263,574 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Halliburton by 151.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 16,320 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,928 shares of company stock worth $940,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL opened at $29.00 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

