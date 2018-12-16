Halsey Associates Inc. CT Acquires New Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 227,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,000. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises approximately 2.3% of Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned about 0.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 273.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $47.62 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 15,728,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $794,303,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $313,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,934 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,697.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,744,513 shares of company stock worth $795,100,779. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $68.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

