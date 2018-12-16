Hanesbrands (HBI) Trading Down 0.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.76. 3,784,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,321,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.
Specifically, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 40,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $602,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,106.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $398,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,343.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 61,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,079 and sold 62,803 shares valued at $967,971. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 110.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 256.3% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
