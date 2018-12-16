Hanesbrands (HBI) Trading Down 0.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.76. 3,784,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,321,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Specifically, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 40,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $602,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,106.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $398,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,343.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 61,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,079 and sold 62,803 shares valued at $967,971. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 110.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 256.3% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hanesbrands (HBI) Trading Down 0.3% After Insider Selling” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/hanesbrands-hbi-trading-down-0-3-after-insider-selling.html.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.