Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €58.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SY1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.20 ($67.67) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.88 ($83.58).

FRA SY1 opened at €66.74 ($77.60) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

