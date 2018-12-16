HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $480,663,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,257,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,082 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 167.3% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,107,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $216,735,000 after purchasing an additional 693,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,565.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 583,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 44.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,652,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,058,000 after purchasing an additional 507,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.12.

In other news, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 39,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $7,132,617.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,819.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $373,297.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,718 shares of company stock valued at $37,298,230 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW opened at $181.98 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $125.87 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

