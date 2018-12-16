HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $141.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $31,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.40, for a total value of $905,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,700,873. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. HSBC set a $130.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $146.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

