HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Tesla by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $365.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $387.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $316.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer set a $385.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $412.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.95.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at $45,963,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

