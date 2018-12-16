HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 881 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 144.9% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,737,000 after acquiring an additional 464,290 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $5,575,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.3% during the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 68,117 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $77.57 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.97.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

