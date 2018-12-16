HC Wainwright Reiterates “$25.00” Price Target for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of ORMP opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.47. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 519.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

