Head-To-Head Analysis: Edison International (EIX) vs. Datang Intl Power Generation (DIPGY)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Datang Intl Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 4.47% 10.61% 2.82% Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edison International and Datang Intl Power Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.32 billion 1.58 $689.00 million $4.50 13.25 Datang Intl Power Generation $9.56 billion 0.08 $252.79 million N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Edison International and Datang Intl Power Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 1 6 7 0 2.43 Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edison International currently has a consensus target price of $68.63, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Edison International pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Edison International has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edison International beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

About Datang Intl Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

