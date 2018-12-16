Head to Head Analysis: ERHC Energy (ERHE) & Franks International (FI)

ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) and Franks International (NYSE:FI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ERHC Energy alerts:

40.8% of Franks International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Franks International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ERHC Energy and Franks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A Franks International -37.17% -12.75% -11.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ERHC Energy and Franks International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERHC Energy N/A N/A -$12.04 million N/A N/A Franks International $454.80 million 2.81 -$159.45 million ($0.61) -9.34

ERHC Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franks International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ERHC Energy and Franks International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Franks International 1 6 1 0 2.00

Franks International has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 43.27%. Given Franks International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franks International is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Volatility & Risk

ERHC Energy has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franks International has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franks International beats ERHC Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ERHC Energy Company Profile

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for ERHC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERHC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.