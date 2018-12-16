Head-To-Head Analysis: Sientra (SIEN) vs. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY)

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Sientra alerts:

This table compares Sientra and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -126.03% -132.84% -54.84% COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 23.55% 73.04% 31.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Sientra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sientra and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $36.54 million 12.06 -$64.02 million ($2.82) -5.46 COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.31 billion 8.15 $564.23 million $0.27 35.15

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sientra and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 9 0 3.00 COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra presently has a consensus target price of $24.14, suggesting a potential upside of 56.67%. Given Sientra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR.

Dividends

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sientra does not pay a dividend. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Sientra has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR beats Sientra on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. It offers disposable products that include prostate catheters and stents used before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.