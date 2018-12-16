Head to Head Comparison: Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) versus Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas and Rwe Ag Sp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rwe Ag Sp 0 3 3 1 2.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Rwe Ag Sp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $173.78 million 1.65 $73.31 million $0.20 7.70 Rwe Ag Sp $52.50 billion 0.26 $2.20 billion $2.36 9.32

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas. Advantage Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rwe Ag Sp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Advantage Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. Rwe Ag Sp pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Rwe Ag Sp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas 3.32% 0.15% 0.11% Rwe Ag Sp -3.99% 1.61% 0.28%

Summary

Rwe Ag Sp beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

