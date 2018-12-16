Head-To-Head Contrast: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) and Its Peers

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: GEAGY) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 166 535 925 35 2.50

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 58.38%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.20 billion $274.97 million 16.94 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $2.67 billion $330.60 million 3.48

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 7.98% 3.42% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -2.75% -32.94% 0.88%

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

