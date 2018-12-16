Head-To-Head Contrast: Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) and Resideo Technologies (REZI)

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wesco Aircraft and Resideo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesco Aircraft 2.08% 11.11% 4.17% Resideo Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wesco Aircraft and Resideo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesco Aircraft 1 3 0 0 1.75 Resideo Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wesco Aircraft presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Resideo Technologies has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.81%. Given Resideo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Resideo Technologies is more favorable than Wesco Aircraft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wesco Aircraft and Resideo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesco Aircraft $1.57 billion 0.55 $32.65 million $0.75 11.65 Resideo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wesco Aircraft has higher revenue and earnings than Resideo Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wesco Aircraft beats Resideo Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management. The company supplies approximately 565,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts. Its hardware products comprise blind fasteners, panel fasteners, bolts and screws, clamps, hi lok pins and collars, hydraulic fittings, inserts, lockbolts and collars, nuts, rivets, springs, valves, and washers; and chemicals, comprise adhesives, sealants and tapes, lubricants, oil and grease, paints and coatings, industrial gases, coolants and metalworking fluids, and cleaners and cleaning solvents. The company's electronic components include connectors, relays, switches, wires and cables, circuit breakers, interconnect accessories, and lighted products; bearings consist of airframe control bearings, rod ends, spherical bearings, ball bearings, precision and roller bearings, and bushings; and machined parts and other products comprise brackets, milled parts, shims, stampings, turned parts, and welded assemblies. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is also involved in the installation of various products comprising air and hydraulic tools, as well as drill motors; provision of maintenance and repair services for tools; and rental or lease of tools. It serves airline-affiliated and independent maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers; and original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors, as well as customers in the automotive, energy, health care, industrial, pharmaceutical, and space sectors. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools. It provides its products under the Honeywell Home brand. The company also distributes security products comprising video surveillance products, and intrusion and access control products; and other products that include fire and life safety, as well as wire, networking, and professional audio visual systems to contractors in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. Resideo Technologies, Inc. is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

