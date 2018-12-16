Head to Head Survey: AGEAS/S (AGESY) and Glanbia (GLAPY)

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

AGEAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGEAS/S pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glanbia pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGEAS/S and Glanbia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGEAS/S $14.40 billion 0.65 $704.40 million $3.49 12.84 Glanbia $2.70 billion 2.07 $372.32 million $5.04 18.69

AGEAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Glanbia. AGEAS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glanbia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AGEAS/S and Glanbia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGEAS/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glanbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AGEAS/S and Glanbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGEAS/S 7.31% 8.64% 0.90% Glanbia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of AGEAS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AGEAS/S has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glanbia has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AGEAS/S beats Glanbia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment offers powders, bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, including specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well as food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, as well as vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture segment produces a range of dairy ingredients and consumer products; and sells animal feed and fertilizers, as well as operates agricultural retail outlets. The company is also involved in the provision of property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property rental, business, financing, and agri trading services. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Optimum Nutrition, BSN, ABB, Isopure, Nutramino, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, and Body & Fit. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

