Head-To-Head Survey: Atlanticus (ATLC) versus Enova International (ENVA)

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanticus and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus -21.62% N/A -7.51% Enova International 6.54% 22.44% 5.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlanticus and Enova International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $121.14 million 0.41 -$40.78 million N/A N/A Enova International $843.74 million 0.79 $29.24 million $1.15 16.97

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus.

Volatility and Risk

Atlanticus has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlanticus and Enova International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 0 0 0 N/A Enova International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Enova International has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.27%. Given Enova International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enova International is more favorable than Atlanticus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Atlanticus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Atlanticus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Enova International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enova International beats Atlanticus on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies. It offers loans to consumers under the names CashNetUSA and NetCredit in the United States; QuickQuid, Pounds to Pocket, and On Stride Financial names in the United Kingdom; and Simplic name in Brazil. The company also offers financing to small businesses under the names Headway Capital and The Business Backer in the United States. Enova International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

