Head-To-Head Survey: Quality Systems (QSII) and Cerner (CERN)

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Quality Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Quality Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quality Systems and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quality Systems N/A N/A N/A Cerner 15.72% 14.73% 11.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quality Systems and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quality Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerner $5.14 billion 3.58 $866.97 million $2.20 25.41

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Quality Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quality Systems and Cerner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quality Systems 4 3 2 0 1.78 Cerner 0 7 11 0 2.61

Quality Systems currently has a consensus price target of $19.44, indicating a potential downside of 13.00%. Cerner has a consensus price target of $69.79, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. Given Cerner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cerner is more favorable than Quality Systems.

Summary

Cerner beats Quality Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its principal products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health Solutions and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. The company serves multi-specialty and small single specialty practices, including physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. Quality Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The Global segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded by Neal L. Patterson, Clifford W. Illig and Paul N. Gorup in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, MO.

