HealthCor Management L.P. Has $63.53 Million Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

HealthCor Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,163 shares during the quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.1% of HealthCor Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HealthCor Management L.P. owned about 2.27% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $63,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.92. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. FIX assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $666,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,368,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,605 shares of company stock valued at $5,708,259. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

