HealthCor Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

HealthCor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,991,000. HealthCor Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.01 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 87.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

