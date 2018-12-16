Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 158 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06), with a volume of 68418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.11).

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a GBX 2.43 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Henderson High Income Trust (HHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $158.00” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/henderson-high-income-trust-hhi-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-158-00.html.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.