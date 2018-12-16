Henry James International Management Inc. Buys Shares of 42,192 InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. InterXion comprises approximately 1.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.06% of InterXion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of InterXion by 949.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,645,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,840,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,546,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,522,000 after purchasing an additional 434,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of InterXion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,330,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,519,000 after purchasing an additional 399,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INXN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on InterXion in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Shares of INXN stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.88. InterXion Holding NV has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.27%. InterXion’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

