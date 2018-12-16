Henry James International Management Inc. Invests $865,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 74,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.53.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $381.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.37. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $130.06 and a 1-year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/henry-james-international-management-inc-invests-865000-in-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.