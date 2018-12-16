Henry James International Management Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $36.53 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

