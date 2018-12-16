High Peak Royalties Ltd (HPR) Insider Anthony Wooles Purchases 500,000 Shares

High Peak Royalties Ltd (ASX:HPR) insider Anthony Wooles acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,730.50).

Shares of HPR remained flat at $A$0.07 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday. High Peak Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of A$0.06 ($0.04).

High Peak Royalties Company Profile

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets in Australia and the United States. It has royalties over 23 oil and gas projects. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

