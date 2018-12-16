Highlands Natural Resources (HNR) Trading Down 9.6%

Highlands Natural Resources PLC (LON:HNR) was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.52 ($0.15). Approximately 321,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 687,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

About Highlands Natural Resources (LON:HNR)

Highlands Natural Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds interests in two Colorado Shale projects covering an area of 7,500 acres in Colorado; Helios Two project covering 221,973 acres in Custer, Carter, and Fallon counties, Montana; and approximately 3,952 acres of land comprising the Gravity, a shallow natural gas prospect located in Emmons county, North Dakota, as well as a uranium acreage covering approximately 1,384 acres located in Grand county, Utah, the United States.

