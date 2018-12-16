Highwoods Properties (HIW) vs. WP Carey (WPC) Critical Analysis

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Highwoods Properties and WP Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 1 1 4 0 2.50 WP Carey 1 2 0 0 1.67

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus target price of $52.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.91%. WP Carey has a consensus target price of $67.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.19%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than WP Carey.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and WP Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 24.37% 7.87% 3.73% WP Carey 39.03% 8.78% 3.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highwoods Properties and WP Carey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $702.74 million 6.08 $185.36 million $3.28 12.59 WP Carey $848.30 million 13.40 $277.28 million $5.30 13.32

WP Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Highwoods Properties. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WP Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WP Carey has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. WP Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Highwoods Properties pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WP Carey pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WP Carey has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. WP Carey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of WP Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of WP Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WP Carey beats Highwoods Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

WP Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet. For over four decades the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.