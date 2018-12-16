Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $170,000 in Ford Motor (F)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 194.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,573,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,807,000 after buying an additional 41,346,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,425,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,298,000 after buying an additional 9,710,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 238.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after buying an additional 3,521,838 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 444.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,473,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after buying an additional 2,835,131 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,212.3% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,612,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after buying an additional 2,413,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Shares of F opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

