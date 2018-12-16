Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,996 Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE HMC opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $34.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

