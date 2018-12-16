Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 21.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 30,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,260,356.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $524,181.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,016 shares of company stock worth $3,511,830. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/hologic-inc-holx-shares-sold-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.