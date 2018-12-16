Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after purchasing an additional 991,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $844,119,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $789,299,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,889,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $758,772,000 after purchasing an additional 114,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $218.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $172.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/home-depot-inc-hd-shares-bought-by-davis-r-m-inc.html.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.