Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,692.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $172.29 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The company has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

