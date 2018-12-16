Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7,721.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 116.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,254 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $34.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

