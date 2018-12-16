HOQU Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. HOQU has a total market cap of $767,057.00 and $384,877.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.02418049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00143275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00176810 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031124 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,118,386 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Hotbit, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

