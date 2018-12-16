Hortonworks (HDP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hortonworks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hortonworks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hortonworks to $32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hortonworks from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hortonworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of HDP stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.67. Hortonworks has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Hortonworks’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hortonworks will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 109,200 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $2,518,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,468,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 1,362 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $29,977.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,221.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,725 shares of company stock worth $8,570,368. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hortonworks by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

