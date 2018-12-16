HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF (HOVNP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.93

Shares of HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF (NASDAQ:HOVNP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.

