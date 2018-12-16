HPM Partners LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

HPM Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $108,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,650.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 82.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $228,089.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 37,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,009,952. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

