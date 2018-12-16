HPM Partners LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

HPM Partners LLC trimmed its position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,165 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,674,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ORBCOMM by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,670,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after buying an additional 969,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ORBCOMM by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after buying an additional 615,232 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,583,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ORBCOMM by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $8.58 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 930,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,103,112.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

