Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 10,784 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Marten Transport worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,243,000 after purchasing an additional 145,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 541,204 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,424,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 70,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 676,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $927.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.37. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

