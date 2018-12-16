Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,669,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 54,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

CLR opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 76.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/hsbc-holdings-plc-lowers-position-in-continental-resources-inc-clr.html.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.