Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 21,657 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.00 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $41,838.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $38,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532 shares of company stock worth $85,851 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

