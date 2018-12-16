HSBC (HSBA) PT Set at GBX 850 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 717.71 ($9.38).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 653.50 ($8.54) on Thursday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 19,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £125,908.44 ($164,521.68).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.