HSBC Upgrades Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie started coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $102.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.