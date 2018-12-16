Hub Group (HUBG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $933.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,913.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 570,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 556,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,420,000 after purchasing an additional 455,514 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 498,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 342,261 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,932,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 207,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.