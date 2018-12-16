Hugo Boss (BOSS) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOSS. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.27 ($88.68).

ETR:BOSS opened at €56.88 ($66.14) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 52 week high of €81.34 ($94.58).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

