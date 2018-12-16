Huncoin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (HNC)

Huncoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Huncoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $63.00 worth of Huncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huncoin has traded 99.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00797162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00001316 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Huncoin

Huncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Huncoin’s total supply is 44,798,593 coins. The official website for Huncoin is huncoin.org. Huncoin’s official Twitter account is @HunCoin.

Buying and Selling Huncoin

Huncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.