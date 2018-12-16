Huntsman (HUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.98

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 2491215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 target price on Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.68.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

In related news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,627.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,460.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,282 shares of company stock worth $1,004,692 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

