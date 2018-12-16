Hurify Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Hurify has a market cap of $144,426.00 and $6,597.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hurify token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, CoinMex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.28 or 0.10450407 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00032426 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Hurify

HUR is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,225,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,629,076 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinMex, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

