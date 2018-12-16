HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 400,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 235,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

