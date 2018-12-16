Icon (ICLR) Rating Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Icon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Icon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Icon from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $133.50 on Friday. Icon has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The company had revenue of $655.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in Icon by 7.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,000,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $768,860,000 after buying an additional 367,131 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 9.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,211,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,093,000 after buying an additional 198,271 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Icon by 61.1% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 432,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after buying an additional 163,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icon by 3,097.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 148,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $16,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.